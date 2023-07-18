iPhone 15 may feature stacked battery technology, here’s what it means

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 15 series in September this year. The series will likely have four models. There have been multiple rumours related to the upcoming series with many hinting that the new series could see some serious upgrades. According to a recent speculation from a Twitter user “RGcloudS”, Apple is considering using stacked battery technology in the iPhone 15.

What is stacked battery technology?

Stacked battery technology is a relatively new development, but it is already being used in some electric vehicles. Samsung is also said to introduce stacked batteries for smartphones.

ALSO READ l Russia bans iPhones, Apple devices over U.S. spying concerns

Stacked battery is a method of manufacturing battery cells. A battery comprises of positive electrodes and negative electrodes that produced as long strips and typically rolled up. The stacked battery technology involves stacking multiple battery cells on top of each other, rather than rolling them up. In this case, battery cells are folded into zigzag layers using elements and separators and this manufacturing technique is called lamination.

Benefits of stacked battery

Stacked battery technology allows for more efficient use of the space available in the battery compartment. The stacked arrangement of cells also means the resistance in the battery is less which results in less heat generation. The heat generated is also uniformly spread rather than heating up a single area. This results in extended battery life. The stacked battery technology could allow Apple to increase the battery capacity resulting into a significant improvement in battery life.

If Apple does decide to use stacked battery technology in the iPhone 15, it would be a major step forward for the company. Longer battery life is one of the most requested features by iPhone users, and stacked battery technology could help Apple deliver on that demand.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.