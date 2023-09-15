iPhone 15 launch: What Elon Musk had to say about Apple’s USB Type-C switch

Apple, in an iconic move, announced adoption of USB Type-C for iPhone 15 series. The announcement received mostly positive reactions including one from Elon Musk. In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner praised Apple’s decision to adopt USB-C charging for its iPhones. Musk called the move “amazing” while replying to one of Twitter user talking about USB Type-C in iPhone 15.

Apple has been under pressure for years to switch to USB-C charging, which is standard charging port for most Android smartphones and other devices. The European Union has even passed a law that will require all smartphones sold in the EU to use USB-C charging by 2024. Apple has long resisted switching to USB-C, arguing that it would cause logistic issues. However, the company has finally relented, and the iPhone 15 is here as the first ever iPhone to use USB-C charging.

Musk’s praise for Apple’s decision is significant, given how he’s been criticising the company for years. Musk has accused Apple of hating free-speech and openly criticised Apple’s 30% platform fees. He in the past has even threatened to create his own smartphone if Apple banned Twitter from its app store.

Apple’s switch to USB-C is a positive development for consumers, who will no longer have to worry about carrying around multiple chargers for their different devices. EU believes that a universal charger will also prove to be a positive development for the environment, as it will reduce the amount of electronic waste produced each year.

Apple on September 12 introduced new iPhone 15 series with four phones- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These phones come with USB-C charging port, Dynamic Island and improved processors.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.