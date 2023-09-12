iPhone 15 launch: Top 3 Indian cities where iPhones are most popular among buyers

Apple is set to unveil new iPhones tonight at its Wonderlust event to be held in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Ahead of the launch, a new report has made its way online giving us insights into the sales and demand of iPhones in different Indian cities.

Croma which is the leading electronic retailer has shared its iPhone Unboxed report for 2023 on the most popular iPhone colours and top three Indian cities in sales. The report, which is based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year, highlights several interesting facts on iPhone and its purchase pattern.

Delhi on top, Mumbai second in iPhone sales

The Croma iPhone Unboxed report reveals Delhi as the top city for iPhone buffs. According to the report, Delhi in 2023 has taken the lead as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts, surpassing all others with a massive 182% more iPhone sales than Mumbai, which holds the second position. Delhi’s iPhone sales have been on a steady rise, with a 47% increase from 2020 to 2021 and a substantial 106% growth from 2021 to 2022.

Mumbai, while ranking second in iPhone purchases, witnessed a major increase in iPhone sales in 2022. The city saw 10X increase in iPhone purchase in 2022. Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad follow Mumbai with growth percentages of 198%, 221%, and 132%, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

Croma report also shows that cities like Surat, Baroda, Lucknow, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Nashik, and Vizag are witnessing a significant surge in iPhone sales.

Popular iPhone colours

Croma iPhone Unboxed report also finds out popular iPhone colours amongst iPhone lovers.

iPhone 13 was most loved in Starlight White, followed by Midnight Black, Blue, Pink, and Green. iPhone 14 was most preferred buy buyers in Blue and Midnight Black, with Starlight White at the third spot.

iPhone 12 was most preferred in Blue, Midnight Black and lastly the Starlight White. iPhone 11 saw maximum love in Black followed by White.

Croma’s report also found that the iPhone 13 Starlight variant was the most popular iPhone model sold, followed by the Midnight Black and Blue colour shades. The 128GB storage variant was the most popular storage option for all three models.

The report’s findings suggest that consumers in India are increasingly preferring the more understated colours like Starlight White and Midnight Black. This is in contrast to previous years, when more colourful options like Product Red and Gold were more popular.

