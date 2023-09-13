scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

iPhone 15 launch sparks crazy memes on X! Check out the best of internet humour

Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday sparks memes on X, formerly called Twitter.

Written by Annu Mandal
Updated:
Apple event, Apple, iPhone launch, Apple iPhone 15, Apple event memes
NavIC formerly known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is a regional navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation. Image: Reuters

Apple launched the iPhone 15 during the most-awaited ‘Wonderlust’ event at the company’s Cupertino headquarters in  California on Tuesday. CEO Tim Cook dropped a new successive series of iPhones and Apple watches. As expected, the iPhone memes are talk of the town on X (formerly Twitter) once again. While many joked about selling kidneys to buy the new flagship phones, others tried to find the difference between the older versions and the newly-launched iPhones.

Also Read

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series with a titanium body, a Super Retina XDR display, and the A16 Bionic chip. Buyers will have vibrant colors and sizes to choose from. For a change, Apple has introduced a USB-C-type charging connector for its new iPhone 15 series.

The newly launched Apple Watches now include the Series 9 with the feature Double Tap’. The chip in Series 9 watches claims to be 60% faster with a 30% faster GPU. But the highlight of every Apple event is its price range, which varies from around Rs. 80 thousand to Rs. 1 lakh.

Also Read

If this information is getting out of your head, we have prepared a freshly selected collection of memes for you to have a good laugh for the day, which also concludes the whole event.

https://x.com/CryptoniarNft/status/1701654530075644252?s=20
https://x.com/jebaiting/status/1701657158180638946?s=20
https://x.com/Loki_Naidu_/status/1701657942859342073?s=20
https://x.com/_MemesAreLife59/status/1701780617460117606?s=20
https://x.com/TicTocTick/status/1701691734910976154?s=20
https://x.com/CryptoniarNft/status/1701654530075644252?s=20
https://x.com/iphonegalaxymd/status/1337575661553274880?s=20
https://x.com/Metacafe/status/1150842558580514816?s=20

The company claimed to have used even more recycled metal in its devices. It was one of the key themes of the Apple event this year and “sustainability” being another. Some of the new smartwatches are now carbon-neutral, according to Apple, which also highlighted this.

Also Read

Buyers in over 40 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus beginning September 15 at 5 a.m. PDT, with availability starting from September 22.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 18:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS