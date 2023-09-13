iPhone 15 launch sparks crazy memes on X! Check out the best of internet humour

Apple launched the iPhone 15 during the most-awaited ‘Wonderlust’ event at the company’s Cupertino headquarters in California on Tuesday. CEO Tim Cook dropped a new successive series of iPhones and Apple watches. As expected, the iPhone memes are talk of the town on X (formerly Twitter) once again. While many joked about selling kidneys to buy the new flagship phones, others tried to find the difference between the older versions and the newly-launched iPhones.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series with a titanium body, a Super Retina XDR display, and the A16 Bionic chip. Buyers will have vibrant colors and sizes to choose from. For a change, Apple has introduced a USB-C-type charging connector for its new iPhone 15 series.

The newly launched Apple Watches now include the Series 9 with the feature Double Tap’. The chip in Series 9 watches claims to be 60% faster with a 30% faster GPU. But the highlight of every Apple event is its price range, which varies from around Rs. 80 thousand to Rs. 1 lakh.

If this information is getting out of your head, we have prepared a freshly selected collection of memes for you to have a good laugh for the day, which also concludes the whole event.

https://x.com/CryptoniarNft/status/1701654530075644252?s=20

https://x.com/jebaiting/status/1701657158180638946?s=20

https://x.com/Loki_Naidu_/status/1701657942859342073?s=20

https://x.com/_MemesAreLife59/status/1701780617460117606?s=20

https://x.com/TicTocTick/status/1701691734910976154?s=20

https://x.com/CryptoniarNft/status/1701654530075644252?s=20

https://x.com/iphonegalaxymd/status/1337575661553274880?s=20

https://x.com/Metacafe/status/1150842558580514816?s=20

The company claimed to have used even more recycled metal in its devices. It was one of the key themes of the Apple event this year and “sustainability” being another. Some of the new smartwatches are now carbon-neutral, according to Apple, which also highlighted this.

Also Read Apple prepping a big make in India surprise with iPhone 15 launch: Full details inside

Buyers in over 40 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus beginning September 15 at 5 a.m. PDT, with availability starting from September 22.