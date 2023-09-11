iPhone 15 launch on September 12 at Apple Wonderlust: 5 reasons why next iPhone will be worth the wait

Apple is set to host its annual fall event on September 12. The event is titled ‘Wonderlust’ this year and is expected to witness number of big announcements including the iPhone 15 series.

The rumours are rife that the Cupertino giant could unveil four new phones under the new iPhone series similar to what it has done in the past. The anticipation for Apple’s next flagship phone, the iPhone 15, has been building steadily, even before the release of the iPhone 14 was officially announced. Apple aficionados have been buzzing with excitement and speculation about what this next-generation device might bring to the table. This ongoing speculation has kept the excitement and expectations at an all-time high, as people eagerly await news of new features, design changes, and technological innovations that Apple is known for.

There are a number of reasons why iPhone 15 is worth the wait. The new phone is rumoured to have a new design, improved camera system, faster performance, longer battery life, and new software features.

Here are the 5 big reasons why the iPhone 15 is worth the wait:

Dynamic Island for all this time

Apple debuted its design innovation- Dynamic Island- with iPhone 14 last year. However, it was made exclusive to the premium phones in the series only. Apple could break this exclusivity this year. Rumours suggest that the pill-shaped interactive notch aka Dynamic Island this year is coming to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as well as the Pro models. This means the new iPhone 15 series could have all the phones looking same atleast from the front.

No Lightning port, USB-C to debut on iPhone

All iPhone 15 models will also transition from Lightning to USB-C, but the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will include an upgraded USB-C port that features faster USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds. It is rumored to be the first iPhone to ditch the Lightning port in favour of USB-C. This would be a welcome change for many users, as USB-C is the standard port for most other devices.

Big camera bump

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a major upgrade to its camera system. According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 15 will have an upgraded 48MP camera while the Pro Max will get a new periscope telephoto lens.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone Plus models are expected to feature a new 48MP Sony image sensor, a significant upgrade from the 12MP main camera on the iPhone 14. According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will use stacked CMOS sensor technology that can capture more light and produce better images.

iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to several claims, could receive a periscope zoom offering 6x optical zoom- a significant increase over the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro Max is said to come with a Sony IMX903 image sensor which will likely be 1/1.14 inches in size. That would make it the largest image sensor ever seen in an iPhone.

Faster processor

iPhone 15 Pro models could get the A17 chipset while the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could get an improved version of A16. A rumour report suggests that Apple could boost the capacity of RAM in iPhone 15. According to a TrendForce report, the Pro models could get 8GB RAM while the standard ones could get faster RAM but sticking to same 6GB RAM capacity.

New Action button

Apple is said to kill the physical mute button in Pro models this time and instead install a customisable action button. The fourth iOS 17 beta update to developers has code snippets revealing that it could have nine key roles to play in iPhone 15 Pro’s smooth run.

In addition to the 5 big reasons mentioned above, there are a few other things to keep in mind about the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is rumoured to have a titanium frame. This would make the phone more durable and resistant to scratches and dents. Second the phones could see a significant battery improvement.

