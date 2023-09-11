iPhone 15 launch: How to watch Apple Wonderlust event in India, what to expect and more

Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote is making rounds on the internet, and people are waiting to know everything about the iPhone 15 series. The event is scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST.

This year’s event is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the previous rumours, this year’s iPhone gets some tweaks, and it would be interesting to see how Apple pitches it.

What to Expect at Apple Wonderlust?

iPhone 15 Pro models could feature titanium frame, replacing steel

All iPhone 15 models could switch to USB-C

iPhone 15 Pro may weigh less than its predecessor – iPhone 14 Pro

Apple may launch new Watch

Talks on Vision Pro is also on the cards

How to watch the Apple Wonderlust event?

You can easily watch Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote where Cupertino will launch the iPhone 15 series on YouTube. Fret not, just hit the play button above.

Apple TV users can just launch the TV app and find the “Apple Special Event” section to stream today’s events or watch past ones.

Worry not, if you don’t have an Apple TV and prefer not to use YouTube, you can also live stream the event from the Apple Events section on their official website, which works in popular browsers like Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.