iPhone 15 launch: How Samsung, OnePlus reacted to Apple putting USB Type-C on new iPhones

Samsung and Apple are two cool rivals. There have been multiple instances in the past, and Samsung is known to take a dig at every launch. Remember, how Samsung trolled Apple previously for the notch, as well as when Apple removed the headphone jack from iPhones? Quite funny, Samsung did the same thing later. But such things do take place among competitors.

In case you forgot, Samsung had trolled Apple brutally during the iPhone 14 launch for not having a foldable. And, the fans of both brands quickly turned into keyboard warriors on the internet.

Samsung finds Apple C adaptation “magical”

Over a decade-long rivalry, this has been extended to the point that one can say that Samsung is one of Apple’s best critics. It asks for it, and sometimes Apple delivers it. Not very disappointed this year; Samsung wrote on X, “At least we can C (see) one change that’s ✨ magical ✨ (sic),” and Samsung we C what you did.

At least we can C one change that’s ✨ magical ✨ — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 12, 2023

In another post on X, it says “This one REALLY could have used ‘one more thing’,” potentially hinting at the iPhone 15 launch. Notably, another video post called out Apple for not having a foldable phone yet. This could be a dig at Apple that reads, “Still working on it.”

Innovation has always been OUR thing 😉 #JoinTheFlipSide https://t.co/rCQVHyQWqH pic.twitter.com/k9JmMBhiGx — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 12, 2023

Not just Samsung, OnePlus ‘bends’ Apple too

iPhone’s move to USB-C is a topic that’s not discussed in Cupertino. While experts also say that USB-C iPhones had been on cards even before the EU mandate came, the other section simply says Apple did it with a “heavy heart”.

Anyway, OnePlus reshared an old tweet’s picture on X. The post reads, “Guess who introduced USB-C to flagship phones in 2015?” It recalls the time when it had launched OnePlus with USB-C, then termed “flagship killer”.

