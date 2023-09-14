iPhone 15 launch effect: Apple drops prices of these popular iPhones, check out

Apple’s annual iPhone launch events are eagerly anticipated for two primary reasons. The first, of course, is the unveiling of the new device, and the second is the impact it has on existing Apple devices. As is customary each year, Apple has once again implemented some alterations to its existing iPhone lineup following the introduction of the iPhone 15 series.

Among the notable changes, Apple has reduced the prices of some of its widely appreciated iPhone models, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Customers now have the opportunity to explore and select from a range of iPhones. Apple has also dropped some of the older iPhones from its portfolio.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) at Rs 65,999

Apple has reduced the price of its last year’s flagship phone – iPhone 14, 128GB model- from Rs 79,900 to Rs 65,999. iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch display and is powered by A15 Bionic chip. The phone has 12MP wide and 12MP UW rear camera set up and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This is for the Blue and Starlight colour shades. Purple and Midnight ones are priced at Rs 67,990. The 256GB model has also received a price drop. It is currently priced at Rs 77,990 instead of Rs 67,990. The 512GB is priced at Rs 99,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) at Rs 76,990

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB model has received a price cut of 14 % bringing down the price from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,990. The 256G model is priced at Rs 89,900 instead of Rs 99,900 while the 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,09,900 instead of Rs 1,19,900.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) at Rs 59,900

The 128GB version of iPhone 13 is now selling at Rs 59,990 after a price drop of Rs 20,000. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and is powered by A15 Bionic chip. The 256GB model is available at Rs 69,900 instead of Rs 89,900. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 89,900.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) at Rs 48,990

iPhone 12, 64GB model can now be purchased at Rs 48,900 after a price cut of Rs 16,910. The 256GB model costs Rs 64,990. The phone features a 6.1-inch display and is powered by A14 Bionic chip.

