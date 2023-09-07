iPhone 15 launch: As Apple moves from Lightning to USB Type-C, here’s every difference between the two ports you need to know about

With Apple set to launch the iPhone 15 series with USB-C–ending 11 years of tradition and abiding by EU mandate–we take you on a trip to mark the differences between USB-C and the classic Lightning Port.

Apple replaced the 30-pin dock connector on iPhones during a special media event on Sept. 12, 2012. Now, it’s just another Apple vintage. Frankly speaking, it would take Apple time to pull lightning connectors from the market, and likely by the time, we get rid of lightning connectors. Apple iPhones would go truly wireless. Note that it is just a speculation.

Lightning Port vs USB-C: 5 key differences



Lightning Port USB-C Compatibility Only works with Apple devices Works with Android phones, laptops, and tablets, including some iPads, MacBooks and a range of devices Transfer Speed Up to 480 Mbps Up to 40 Gbps Max Power Output Up to 20W Up to 240W Availability Might be difficult to find it everywhere Readily available at every place Price Comes at a premium; Apple-made Lightning cables are expensive, and, Qi Certified cables are not super affordable either Both premium and super-affordable options are available in this segment, which makes it the best choice.

As you can see, USB-C is the clear winner with just two points that make a big difference: Transfer Speed and Maximum Power Output. USB-C outperforms Lightning Ports.

Most importantly, USB-C is already the standard charging port for many Android phones, laptops, and tablets, so the change would make it easier for iPhone users to use the same cables and chargers for all their devices.

