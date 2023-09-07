scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

iPhone 15 launch: As Apple moves from Lightning to USB Type-C, here’s every difference between the two ports you need to know about

Meet iPhone’s new friend, oh you know it already–USB-C.

Written by Abhinav Anand
iPhone 15 launch: As Apple moves from Lightning to USB Type-C, here's every difference between the two ports you need to know about
Meet iPhone’s new friend, oh you know it already–USB-C.

With Apple set to launch the iPhone 15 series with USB-C–ending 11 years of tradition and abiding by EU mandate–we take you on a trip to mark the differences between USB-C and the classic Lightning Port. 

Apple replaced the 30-pin dock connector on iPhones during a special media event on Sept. 12, 2012. Now, it’s just another Apple vintage. Frankly speaking, it would take Apple time to pull lightning connectors from the market, and likely by the time, we get rid of lightning connectors. Apple iPhones would go truly wireless. Note that it is just a speculation. 

Also Read | iPhone 15 series’ full camera specs leaked ahead of September 12 Apple Wonderlust event

Also Read

Lightning Port vs USB-C: 5 key differences


Lightning PortUSB-C
CompatibilityOnly works with Apple devicesWorks with Android phones, laptops, and tablets, including some iPads, MacBooks and a range of devices
Transfer SpeedUp to 480 MbpsUp to 40 Gbps
Max Power OutputUp to 20WUp to 240W
AvailabilityMight be difficult to find it everywhereReadily available at every place
PriceComes at a premium; Apple-made Lightning cables are expensive, and, Qi Certified cables are not super affordable eitherBoth premium and super-affordable options are available in this segment, which makes it the best choice.

Also Read | Apple enters the AI race with ‘Ajax GPT’; working on multiple AI projects simultaneously

As you can see, USB-C is the clear winner with just two points that make a big difference: Transfer Speed and Maximum Power Output. USB-C outperforms Lightning Ports.

Most importantly, USB-C is already the standard charging port for many Android phones, laptops, and tablets, so the change would make it easier for iPhone users to use the same cables and chargers for all their devices.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 15:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS