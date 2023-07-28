iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may retain smaller camera sensors than Pro models, despite 48MP upgrade

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its new set of iPhones under the iPhone 15 series. While the next-gen iPhones are expected to come with several upgrades which we’ve heard in rumours and read in report for a while now, there’s a disappointing news for those eyeing the upcoming non-Pro models. Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus but it may not be as significant as many had hoped.

According to MacRumors’ report that cites a rumour posted on Chinese social media website Weibo, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both feature a 48-megapixel main camera, but the sensor size will remain smaller than the Pro models in the series.

According to the Weibo user who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on social media website, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max will have the same 1/1.28-inch 48-megapixel sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Further, it claims that while the non-Pro models will receive a camera bump to 48MP, the sensors will be smaller than the Pro models settling at 1/1.5-inches.

However, Apple is said to adopt Sony’s latest “state of the art” image sensors for the iPhone 15 models which means we can expect better image processing from the camera. Sony’s image sensor is designed to capture more light by doubling the saturation signal in each pixel. This helps prevent photos from being underexposed or overexposed.

