Apple can’t catch a break, so it seems. Less than ten ahead of its big fall Wonderlust event on September 12, full camera specifications of the upcoming iPhone 15 series have leaked online. A lot of the information breaking cover now corroborates rumours that have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now, but to see what could be the final pieces of the puzzle unravel before D-day, is always exciting to say the least. We’ll see how much of it pans out in the real world when Apple finally unveils the line-up next week at the prestigious Apple Park in Cupertino, California, possibly alongside a bunch of other hardware including new Apple Watches. September 12 can’t surely come soon enough.

So, without further ado, here’s what fresh leaks are saying about the iPhone 15 series’ camera setup. It is all but certain that the line-up will spawn four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Mostly, they’ll look the same as their predecessor iPhone 14 series devices, per leaks, though the pro models could get a new titanium frame for tighter structural integrity and a more light-weight design. USB Type-C at the bottom is a given, too, so that’s another big update waiting to happen. The customary chip upgrade is a no-brainer as well.

That leaves us with the cameras. Those are set to get some substantial upgrades from bottom up, if rumour mills are anything to go by. The iPhone 15 to that effect is said to come with a dual camera setup with an improved 48-megapixel main sensor behind an f/1.6 lens (via MacRumors). It’s not the same Sony IMX803 seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models currently, either, but something different and hopefully better. Stacked or otherwise, there’s no firm clarity on that yet. Just so you know, a stacked sensor is generally faster and so fringe cases like low-light photography can benefit from that. The 48-megapixel primary camera in the iPhone 15 will be joined by another 12-megapixel ultrawide (f/ 2.4) which seems similar to the one on the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Plus should bag the same setup as the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 Pro, meanwhile, is said to get improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras while keeping the 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro. More precisely, we can expect a 13.4-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2) and 12.7-megapixel telephoto (f/2.8).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to swap the more conventional telephoto lens for a periscope-style setup for a potential 5x-10x zoom capabilities. The reason why the periscope is being a pro max exclusive is apparently due to space constraints which is to say that we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max have a sizeable bump. Next year, apparently, Apple is looking to bump up the size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.3- and 6.9-inch in which case both will be getting the periscope camera.

