iPhone 15 design leak tips titanium frame, curved rear edges and more: Details

The upcoming iPhone 15 may include a titanium frame with curved edges at the back. With its release around the corner, several leaks have already started to pile up in anticipation. This next-generation iPhone model is likely to replace prior square designs. It will seemingly still have rear glass despite the shift to titanium edges.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro has tweeted his comments on the new edges as he also posted a photo attachment showing digital illustrations of the new model above a gray iPhone 14 model. Other reports claim that each model will have a different USB-C port and to add high speed data transfer, a Thunderbolt feature may be introduced. Therefore, longer battery life and faster speed can be anticipated.

So, it seems that the forthcoming new models of iPhone 15 will be a lot different than the previous versions. But it may look a bit similar to the iPhone 5C, as it seems to get design inspirations from other Apple products. Still a lot which was never seen before on the previous iPhone models seem to become a part of the soon approaching smartphone series. Apple will reportedly come up with four models of iPhone 15 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo, noted Apple analyst, has tipped that Apple plans to replace the lightning ports in iPhones with USB-C ports going forward.

Earlier, he also claimed that apparently there are plans to replace clickable power and volume buttons with solid-state clickable control buttons in physical form which was not possible in the prior model versions.

