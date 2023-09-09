iPhone 15: China’s largest wireless carrier says reports of skipping sale of Apple’s next iPhone not true

Not everything you read on social media is true. It’s necessary and always recommended to exercise caution, because it takes one sensationalised post to become talk of the town in merely hours. One such rumour, we came across was that Chinese Mobile will not be selling the iPhone 15 series.

This rumour connects the dots to recent news that the Chinese state asked government employees to not use the iPhone, and people believed that China would be skipping the iPhone 15 series. But, all thanks to AppleInsider for confirming that this is a rumour.

The publication approached China Mobile for a comment on this and in response, China’s firm denied it. It also noted confirming this denial with sources inside China. Turns out, social media yet again fabricated media.

The whole situation began on Wednesday when a report emerged, suggesting that the Chinese government had intensified its restriction on using iPhones within government circles, supposedly due to security concerns. Leading publications like Reuters, Wall Street Journal, and more, also reported this.

The very next day, reports began emerging hinting at the possibility of the ban extending to all Chinese-owned businesses. However, this lacked substantial evidence.

What is unforeseen now is that whether this will affect iPhone sales in China, especially when such reports are on fire. Anything downhill could affect global markets, too, and may make it hard for the smartphone market to grow next year.

Notably, China is one of the biggest markets for Apple and the business won’t like to skip it. Cupertino’s tech giant nearly generates one-fifth of its income from China, writes Reuters.

