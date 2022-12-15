iPhone 14’s crash detection feature saves another life, helps man find his wife

Apple has today become more than just a product company. It has touched the lives of many people and in the most unexpected ways. The company is aware of this feeling which is why all its annual product launch events always start with a video run wherein people talk about their real-life experiences with Apple devices and how it has helped them save their or someone’s life. It seems that next year’s event will now have a story from a man who was notified of his wife’s accident and reached ahead of the ambulance to give aid to her, thanks to Apple’s latest crash detection feature.

A Reddit user who goes by the name of ‘u/unclescorpion’ on Reddit shared his story on the platform. He described the incident in a reddit post saying that he was on a phone call with his wife while she drove from the store. He suddenly heard her scream and the line went dead the very next moment. The user wrote that within a few seconds he received a notification on his wife’s iPhone informing that she was in a car crash along with her exact location. The emergency feature on her iPhone also called up the nearby paramedic services.

The husband wrote that he rushed to her location and was there before the ambulance arrived.

Describing the accident, he wrote that a driver crossed the centerline and slammed his vehicle into his wife’s car head-on. Thankfully, both the victims are now okay and recovering.

“Witnesses tried to call me, but she was so shook up that she wasn’t able to give them my phone number correctly. I only knew because her Apple device told me and I was there for her when she got in the ambulance. If not for her iPhone, I never would have known and I would’ve been left wondering what had happened and worrying. I cannot express my appreciation enough for that crash detection feature,” he wrote in his post titled “Thankyou Apple for SOS.”

Apple’s car crash saved two more lives recently when a vehicle running over the side of a mountain fell nearly 300feet down in a canyon. This happened in the Angeles National Forest in California. An iPhone 14 series phone in the car detected the crash and sent out distress signals to nearby emergency services using Emergency SOS via Satellite. The victims received moderate injuries and are recovering now.

