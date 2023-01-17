iPhone 14 selling at lowest price ever on Flipkart: Should you buy it?

iPhone 14 is selling at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is holding Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on its website wherein the company is selling iPhone 14 at a straight discount of Rs 10,000. The iPhone which sells at Rs 79, 900 on other days is currently available for buying at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart.

To make the deal more lucrative, Flipkart is also giving a 10% off on Citi Bank and ICICI Bank card users. There’s also an EMI plan available for the purchase. Further, there’s up to Rs 22,000 off under the exchange offer. However, the exchange offer also depends on your area PIN code. It isn’t available for all areas.

To explain the deal better, iPhone 14 is selling at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. This price does not include any bank offer or exchange offer. You can earn extra discounts if you own an eligible card. If you have an ICICI bank card or a Citi Bank card, you can get Rs 1000 off on the smartphone. This means you can buy iPhone 14 at Rs 65,999. Furthermore, you can get up to Rs 20,350 if you give away your iPhone 13 Pro Max in exchange for this.

iPhone 14 is one of the four phones launched under Apple’s latest flagship series. It comes with pretty much the same specs as the iPhone 13 with some changes here and there. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi. The phone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

Should you buy?

Like we had written in our iPhone 14 review, buying a phone is more about personal preferences and if it’s an iPhone in question then the preferences are furthermore vast.

“…if you are looking for an iPhone that picks up the goodness of last year’s flagship, adds some improvements to it, marks the beginning of something monumental and costs a little less than the Pros, then buy this phone. The iPhone 14 comes with an extensive redesigning at its core and for that Apple deserves all the credit,” read our review.

iPhone 14 is selling at its lowest price since the launch and it isn’t a bad deal for you if you are an Apple fan and want to own Apple’s latest creation while also saving some money.

For those who are open to other options, there are several other good phones in the same price bracket like iQOO 11, Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 and likewise more. You can save this money for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 which is expected to debut next month.