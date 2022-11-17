iPhone 14 Pro always-on display too bright? Apple to offer more control in iOS 16.2 beta

Seems like Apple has come up with yet another development. Now, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max owners will get more control over their smartphone’s always-on display. This update will come in the latest public and developer betas for the upcoming iOS 16.2 software.



The software update will allow beta users to hide their wallpaper and notifications, as suggested by several reports.



Working of this feature: In terms of working, when the user will turn off the always-on display feature, they will not be able to see any notifications or wallpaper options. Only the clock and lock screen widgets will appear when the lock screen is locked.



Ever since this feature came for beta testing, there are multiple reports suggesting mixed reviews on the same. While some people found it intriguing, some found it distracting.



For all those users, who do not want this feature and find this feature a bit annoying can switch it off by opening settings, tap display and brightness. After this is done, scroll down to Always On and toggle it off to deactivate the feature.



Here’s how the feature will look when the always-on display feature will be turned off.

Looks nice, but I’ll stick with the fun and colorful option. https://t.co/dSmgX9P9C9 pic.twitter.com/SRIXMpzub8 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) November 15, 2022

For all those still unaware, Apple iPhone 14 series’ always-on display feature is one of their big USPs. The feature was included along with the iOS 16. It allows the smartphone to display a specific amount of information while the device is locked.

Upon reviewing the device, the tech team from Financial Express found that the always-on display is much brighter and has more colours than what is usually found on Android smartphones.

If you wish to test out this feature, you can do it by signing up for the public beta. You can simply head over to Apple’s beta software program portal for the Safari browser. You can then sign in or sign up using Apple ID.

ALSO READ | iPhone 14 Plus versus iPhone 14: Specs, prices compared and which one should you buy