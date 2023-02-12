iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 selling with up to Rs 43,000 discount, iPhone 13 available at Rs 30,900 online: Details

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are being sold with up to a whopping Rs 43,000 discount online. The iPhone 13, too, is being offered at a reduced net effective price of Rs 30,900, which is a reduction of Rs 39,000 from the original. The limited-time deals are part of Apple’s third-party authorised retail seller, iVenus’s valentine’s week celebratory promotions and includes flat discount, bank offer, and exchange bonus.

The iPhone 14 Plus price in India is set at Rs 89,900 for 128GB variant. iVenus is offering Rs 9,000 instant discount and an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards. On top of this, the seller says it will give up to Rs 22,000 exchange value for your current device. It also mentions that you can avail the full Rs 22,000 value on exchanging a 128GB iPhone 11 or later in good condition. There’s also an assured exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on select Android devices and iPhones. Together, it entails a discount of Rs 43,000 which is to say that the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is selling at an effective price of Rs 46,900.

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for 128GB variant. iVenus is offering Rs 8,000 instant discount and an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards. On top of this, the seller says it will give up to Rs 22,000 exchange value for your current device. Once again, the full Rs 22,000 value can be availed on exchanging a 128GB iPhone 11 or later in good condition. There’s also an assured exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on select Android devices and iPhones. Together, it entails a discount of Rs 42,000 which is to say that the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is selling at an effective price of Rs 37,900.

The iPhone 13 price in India is set at Rs 69,900 for 128GB variant. iVenus is offering Rs 7,000 instant discount and an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards. On top of this, the seller says it will give up to Rs 22,000 exchange value for your current device. The full Rs 22,000 value can be availed on exchanging a 128GB iPhone 11 or later in good condition. There’s also an assured exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on select Android devices and iPhones. Together, it entails a discount of Rs 39,000 which is to say that the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is selling at an effective price of Rs 30,900.