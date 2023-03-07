iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in yellow; available to pre-order from March 10 in India

The rumours were spot on! Apple today launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in all-new “yellow” colour giving potential buyers a sixth option to choose from, as part of what’s now becoming an annual tradition of spring refreshes for Cupertino. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will be available to pre-order from March 10 in more than 60 countries, India included. You will be able to buy them in stores and online from March 14.

The yellow refresh joins the existing lineup of midnight, purple, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and blue flavours. Core specs and pricing remain unchanged, naturally. The iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for a version with 128GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Plus will set you back by Rs 89,900 for the same amount of base storage. The iPhone 14 is a follow-up to the iPhone 13 with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, dual 12MP cameras, and A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same phone with a bigger 6.7-inch display.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said in a prepared statement, adding that “the extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

Last year, Apple had separately launched the iPhone 13 series in green with the pro models also getting an upgrade, alongside. That doesn’t seem to be the case this year as only the non-pro iPhones are getting updated. Apple has made yellow iPhones before. The iPhone 5c, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, all came in yellow. So, it’s déjà vu, really. New colour rollouts help continue hype and boost sales mid-cycle before the arrival of the next wave of iPhones. Joining the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be a bunch of new silicone cases to go along in canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.