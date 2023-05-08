iPhone 14, iPhone 13 selling with up to Rs 12,000 discount: Which iPhone is a better deal? | Buyer’s Guide

iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are both selling with a flat-out discount of Rs 11,901 on Flipkart. This means the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 67,999 and the iPhone 13 at Rs 57,999. There is an additional 10 percent discount for SBI users which –could— bring the price down further but keeping it aside for a minute, let’s try and address the elephant in the room. Should you buy the iPhone 14? Or, should you save Rs 10,000 and get the iPhone 13 instead.

iPhone 14 versus iPhone 13: Which iPhone to pick

There are two ways to answer that. iPhone 14 is the ideal way to go if money is not a constraint. It has better— more modern— hardware and even though it’s not by much, because it is mated to the more recent iOS 16 software, we can expect Apple to support it for much longer— at least for another year, maybe two. If, however, that’s not something that appeals to you and you also want to save some cash, the iPhone 13 offers much more value since it’s the same iPhone (as the iPhone 14) on virtually every key parametre.

It has the same look and feel and styling, the same 6.1-inch “Super Retina XDR” OLED display with 1200nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback, Face ID, almost the same A15 Bionic processor and dual 12MP rear and 12MP front camera setup, and similar charging speeds.

The devil lies in the detail. The iPhone 14 is a bit more easily repairable. Technically, it has a better GPU. The main and selfie cameras use slightly wider lens. The iPhone 14 also has an ever so slightly bigger battery. In the grand scheme of things, it won’t be wrong to call the iPhone 14 one of the most incremental updates ever made to an iPhone, one that strives to polish a package already so compelling, one might even say— what’s different?

Verdict

And that is why, the iPhone 13, even though a last-gen iPhone, makes so much more sense giving you a set of great hardware and Apple’s legendary software support at a lower price making it a steal deal from every perceivable angle.