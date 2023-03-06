iPhone 14 in yellow is on the horizon; here’s all we know about it

Apple is gearing to launch an all-new yellow iPhone 14, as soon as this week itself, according to reports. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Blue. Rumours of a yellow iPhone 14 –and iPhone 14 Plus— have been around since January, though fresh information doing the rounds of the internet— now – points to an upcoming closed-door briefing where Cupertino is most likely to talk about the new colourway with select media.

The timeline makes sense. Apple launched the iPhone 13 series in green last year at around the same time in mid-March and there’s a high possibility that it might do the same with the iPhone 14, too. New colour rollouts help continue hype and boost sales mid-cycle before the arrival of the next wave of iPhones, which in this case would be the iPhone 15. While reports, mostly, mention iPhone 14, it won’t be surprising to see an equivalent refresh for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well.

Apple has made yellow iPhones before. The iPhone 5c, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, all came in yellow. What remains to be seen is if there would be any change in hue, specifically, in this generation. The underlying hardware won’t see any refresh, though. The pricing should be unchanged too. The iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900 while the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900.