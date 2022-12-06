iPhone 14 for around Rs 50,000? Get iPhone 13 instead

An iPhone on discount is always a great attention grabber. Even better, if one of Apple’s latest is available at too-good-to-be-true prices. If you’ve been searching the web for iPhone discounts, you’d probably come across one such hard to believe iPhone deal— iPhone 14 for around Rs 50,000. Well, before you ask, yes, the deal is real but here’s the thing, you should avoid it anyway. Let us tell you why.

On Flipkart, the base 128GB version of iPhone 14 is currently listed for Rs 77,400. That’s lower than what Apple charges for its new iPhone currently. If you head over to the Apple online store, you’ll find the iPhone 14 selling for Rs 79,900, the price at which it was launched which is to say there has been no official price revision.

You can get the already discounted iPhone 14 on Flipkart at an even more affordable price if you have an HDFC Bank card. To these users, the e-commerce website is offering a flat Rs 5,000 cashback bringing the price further down to Rs 72,400. The twist or catch starts now. Flipkart can give you more discount, of up to a whopping Rs 20,500, on trading in your old or existing smartphone.

Note that, that Rs 20,500 discount will depend on the model of the smartphone that you choose to trade in and its condition. Usually, the maximum discount is valid on high-end phones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Even in the case of Apple, you’re more likely to get the maximum discount against a new pro model and not the standard iPhone like an iPhone 12 or 13. You can of course head to the website to check the kind of discount you’re eligible for but chances are that the trade-in would come at a price certainly not equivalent to the iPhone you’re getting in return, aka iPhone 14.

A better idea would be to go for the iPhone 13 which is an iPhone very similar to the 14 and available at relatively reasonable prices. For reference, the iPhone 13 is available for Rs 69,999 on Flipkart at the time of writing and then when you apply additional discount, chances are you’ll end up getting more value for your money. But hey, the choice is yours.

ALSO READ | Apple’s mixed reality headset hit by software issues; launch pushed to 2023 second half