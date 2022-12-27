iPhone 14 emergency feature saves yet another life, here’s what happened

Apple’s latest range of devices can do multiple tasks but saving lives has to be its best job by now. Apple watch and latest iPhones have helped save several lives recently using the new crash detection and Emergency SOS feature that they come with. Now there’s one more story to add to its heroism. Cloe Fields and Christian Zelada were driving their Hyundai Elantra on the Angeles Crest Highway when suddenly the car lost its balance and slipped down into some 300 feet deep canyon.

With no cellphone service in that area, Fields and Zelada were left stranded with no help when suddenly Zelada found Fields’ iPhone 14 lying nearby. The phone was already at its job. It had detected the crash and already alerted the emergency services. Fields later used the Emergency SOS to text some more information to the emergency services. The duo was rescued by a helicopter which took them to a nearby hospital. The scans showed no major injury.

The Emergency SOS feature in Apple devices helps connect to emergency services from areas that have no cellphone signal. When you make a call with SOS, it automatically dials up to the local emergency number. You can also add emergency contacts. After the emergency call ends, your iPhone sends text messages to your emergency contacts unless you choose to cancel. Your iPhone sends your current location and your emergency contacts continue receiving your location details for some time after you enter SOS mode.

The crash detection feature is designed to detect severe car crashes and help connect to emergency services. When a severe car crash is detected, the iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. It triggers Emergency SOS if the wearer doesn’t respond for some time.

The two features have reportedly saved several lives this year, the recent being of a woman who was on a phone call with her husband when her car met a severe crash. The phone got disconnected but within a few seconds her husband received a text from her iPhone informing him of the crash along with her location. He was able to get to her even before the paramedics arrived.

