iPhone 14 back to lowest price ever; iPhone 13, iPhone 12 price drops by up to Rs 12,000: Full details

Apple’s iPhone 14 is seemingly back to one of its lowest sale prices ever. E-commerce website Flipkart is selling the 128GB iPhone 14 PRODUCT(RED) for Rs 69,999 right out of the gate, thereby offering Apple’s latest iPhone with a flat discount of a whopping Rs 9,901. iPhone 14 price in India is originally set at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 14 price drop: everything to know

The price drop seems exclusive to the PRODUCT(RED) variant at the time of writing. The other colours, too, are listed with a reduced price— i.e., Rs 71,990— though clearly, the maximum discount is reserved for the red. The same version has previously sold for as low as Rs 68,999, so it can go even cheaper if history is anything to go by which is to say if you’re looking to buy one, it’s best that you keep close tabs on pricing. You will be able to find such hard-to-beat deals only online though, but of course there may be some exceptions here and there.

The Rs 9,901 flat discount is accompanied by another Rs 4,000 off on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards (credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions). In all, that becomes a Rs 13,901 discount straight up and the effective price of iPhone 14 turns out to be Rs 65,999.

On top of this, Flipkart says it will give up to Rs 29,250 exchange value for your current device— so technically, you can get the iPhone 14 even cheaper if you choose to part ways with you existing/spare device.

iPhone 13, iPhone 12 discount

Flipkart is likewise offering a flat Rs 10,901 off on the iPhone 13 128GB variant which usually retails for Rs 69,900. This means the iPhone 13 is currently available on the e-commerce website for as low as Rs 58,999. Purchases made using Axis Bank credit card and EMI transactions are eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 off, so the total discount ends up becoming about Rs 12,000 in which case, you can get the iPhone 13 for Rs 57,999. On top of this, Flipkart says it will give up to Rs 26,250 exchange value for your current device.

Last but not the least, the iPhone 12 128GB model is also selling with a flat Rs 5,901 discount on Flipkart bringing the price down from Rs 59,900 to 53,999. HDFC Bank card (credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions) users can further avail another price reduction of Rs 2,000 which makes the effective price of iPhone 12 Rs 51,999. On top of this, Flipkart says it will give up to Rs 29,250 exchange value for your current device.