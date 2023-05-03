iPhone 14 at lowest price ever: Apple’s latest iPhone selling for just Rs 39,293, but there’s a catch

iPhone 14 at lowest price ever seems to be the flavour of the season with e-commerce platforms leaving no stone unturned to offer Apple’s latest iPhone with some too-good-to-be-true deals. Yet another scheme has come up, this time on Amazon, where you can get the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 39,293, or so we’re told. Obviously, you’ll have to jump through multiple hoops to get the “maximum” discount value which you shouldn’t, but you can still get the iPhone 14 at its lowest price ever regardless of falling for the clickbait.

To set some context, Amazon has listed the iPhone 14 128GB for a deal price of Rs 66,999 which is a flat discount of whopping Rs 12,901 over the MRP of Rs 79,900. We’ve previously seen Flipkart dropping the price of iPhone 14 to Rs 68,999, but Amazon is clearly going for its jugular when it comes to flat discount. This may be the lowest ever price the iPhone 14 has ever gone on sale, since launch last year. The discount comes ahead of its Great Summer sale event which starts from May 4 and appears to be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

On top of the flat discount of Rs 12,901, Amazon says it will offer bank discount of Rs 375 on ICICI and Kotak bank transactions with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users eligible for another Rs 2,331 cashback. There’s also Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay reward for grabs and up to Rs 20,000 on exchange though you’re highly unlikely to get it considering that even the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are worth only Rs 17,000 to Amazon as per a separate listing.

Head over to Flipkart and you can find the iPhone 14 selling with steep discount, though not as much as what Amazon is offering currently. Flipkart itself is hosting a Big Savings Day sale from May 4 kicking things off early with discounts on Google’s Pixel phones and more.