iPhone 14 at lowest price ever: Apple’s latest iPhone is selling for Rs 36,999 but there’s a catch

iPhone 14 is selling at what appears to be its lowest price ever. But, as expected, you must go through a bunch of hoops to get maximum value out of what’s clearly a too good to be true deal on Apple’s latest iPhone. Oh, it’s true alright, but, it’s not easy. For starters, the deal seems exclusive to e-commerce platform Flipkart at the time of writing and subject to unit availability which is to say the final price that you end up paying, could vary from time to time.

For instance, only yesterday, the 128GB (PRODUCT)RED variant of iPhone 14 was listed for Rs 68,999. Today, i.e., April 1 2023, the same model is selling for Rs 70,999. So be sure to keep updated with prices, just in case you’re looking to snag iPhones for cheap. Going by the newest pricing available, the iPhone 14 is currently selling with a Rs 8,901 discount on Flipkart. That’s almost a Rs 9,000 price cut. The iPhone 14 128GB original price in India is set at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 14 deal: How it works out to Rs 36,999

As we mentioned earlier, Flipkart is selling the 128GB (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 14 at a flat discount of Rs 8,901. The e-commerce site is also giving an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards (credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions). In all that becomes a Rs 12,901 discount straight up and the effective price of iPhone 14 turns out to be Rs 66,999.

Now the not-so-direct/easy part. On top of this, the seller says it will give up to Rs 30,000 exchange value for your current device including a Rs 3,000 bonus on select devices. A “flawless” iPhone 11 can go for up to Rs 18,450, iPhone 12 for Rs 23,000, and iPhone 13 for Rs 27,000.

The Rs 30,000 exchange value, wait for it…is reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (even the iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth only Rs 28,000 to Flipkart). Here’s the thing, don’t sell off your iPhone 13 Pro Max for an iPhone 14. Just don’t. On to the Android side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can get you Rs 22,800 on exchange. Again, you shouldn’t do that either.

Exchanging an older iPhone like the 11 or 12 still makes more sense, if you really, really want to get the iPhone 14. Here also, you’re likely to get more bang for your buck if you pick the iPhone 13 which is virtually the same as iPhone 14, but only cheaper.

But coming back to Flipkart’s deal, if you choose to part ways with your existing phone, the portal can give up to Rs 30,000 so technically, the iPhone 14 can be availed for a net effective price of Rs 36,999.

The choice is yours of course, but the bigger deal is that there’s never really been a better time to buy an iPhone in India. With so many options and offers online, getting one per your specific budget is easier today, than it was maybe a couple of years ago. So, choose wisely.