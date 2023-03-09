iPhone 13, seven other iPhones among top 10 global bestsellers in 2022; Samsung barely makes the list, Chinese brands a no-show

The iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022, according to data released by Counterpoint Research. Apple, in fact, dominated sales so hard, as many as eight iPhones were among the top 10 global bestsellers last year. The only other brand to figure in the list was Samsung, with two of its entry-level phones, Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03, taking up the fourth and tenth positions. Chinese brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi were clearly a no-show.

The research firm’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker makes some startling observations. Apple is apparently the first brand to capture eight spots in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones. The list makes up about 19 percent of the total global smartphone sales in 2022. The iPhone 13, the best-selling smartphone of 2022, is said to have contributed 28 percent of total iPhone sales globally remaining No.1 each month since launch in September 2021 till August 2022— which is when Apple refreshed the lineup with iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 saw solid pickup in markets like China, US, UK, Germany and France while developing markets –seemingly— embraced it more post price cuts after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 13 is followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the list, going on to highlight buyers’ growing affinity to Apple’s super-sized iPhone with the 14 Pro Max in particular setting new benchmark becoming a bigger performer than the vanilla –and even the pro— iPhone 14, a first for Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro Max were the top-selling iPhones in September, October and November of 2022, the data suggests.

The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone SE 22 took the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively.

Counterpoint believes that the market share of the top 10 smartphones will increase and that brands will continue to make their portfolios leaner in 2023.