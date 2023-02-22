iPhone 13 selling with up to Rs 41,000 discount, iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,000, iPhone 12 at Rs 28,999: Details

There’s never been a better time to buy the iPhone in India. With so many different options at consumer’s disposal mated to bevy of sales and discounts online, buying a new iPhone has never been so easy and so practical. The iPhone 14 may be the latest and greatest of the lot, but the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 at lower prices, too, stand out as terrific value especially for budget-conscious buyers.

The iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 were launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. Each of these iPhones are available individually with big discounts online. As an example, if you head over to Flipkart, right now, you’ll see the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 are selling at flat discounts depending on the storage variant. Then there is an additional cashback for HDFC bank credit non-EMI, and credit and debit card EMI transactions. Flipkart will also give you up to Rs 23,000 in exchange for your existing smartphone on top of that. Keep in mind that the amount will depend on the model you’re exchanging, plus its current condition.

iPhone 14 deal, discount

The iPhone 14 128/256GB variants are selling on Flipkart with a flat Rs 7,901 discount. This brings the prices down to Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999, respectively. The 512GB model, too, is similarly listed with the same discount, bringing its price down to Rs 1,01,999. You can get additional Rs 4,000 instant discount if you chose to make payment using HDFC Bank card which brings the prices down to Rs 67,999, Rs 77,999, and Rs 97,999, respectively. A Rs 23,000 exchange amount brings the net effective prices to Rs 44,999, 54,999, and Rs 74,999, respectively.

iPhone 13 deal, discount

The iPhone 13 128/256GB variants are selling on Flipkart with a flat Rs 6,901 discount. This brings the prices down to Rs 62,999 and Rs 72,999, respectively. The 512GB model is listed with whopping Rs 15,901 discount though, bringing its price down to Rs 83,999. You can get additional Rs 2,000 instant discount if you chose to make payment using HDFC Bank card which brings the prices down to Rs 60,999, Rs 70,999, and Rs 81,999, respectively. A Rs 23,000 exchange amount brings the net effective prices to Rs 37,999, 47,999, and Rs 58,999, respectively.

iPhone 12 deal, discount

The iPhone 12 128/256GB variants are selling on Flipkart with a flat Rs 7,901 discount. This brings the prices down to Rs 56,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively. The 64GB model is listed with Rs 5,901 discount, bringing its price down to Rs 53,999. You can get additional Rs 2,000 instant discount if you chose to make payment using HDFC Bank card which brings the prices down to Rs 51,999, Rs 54,999, and Rs 64,999, respectively. A Rs 23,000 exchange amount brings the net effective prices to Rs 28,999, 31,999, and Rs 41,999, respectively.