iPhone 13 Mini selling at under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart: Know all about the deal

Flipkart is currently having its Big Diwali Sale and is offering huge discounts and deals on electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, laptop accessories and other household appliances. One of the most talked-about smartphones this festive season has been the Apple iPhone 13.

During the sale, Apple iPhone 13 Mini seems to be having an amazing offer on it where it is being sold for Rs 38,090. iPhone 13 Mini in the 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs 64,900. After utilising a discount of 15 per cent you will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 54,990. But there’s more to it, you can further lower the price with the help of exchange and bank offers.

By using the exchange offer, customers will get up to Rs 16,900 off by trading in their old smartphones. When both the offers- exchange offer and the model of the smartphone are combined, customers will be able to purchase Apple iPhone 13 Mini for Rs 38,090.

Keep in mind that this offer will depend on which model and what condition your smartphone is in. Although the above-mentioned offers will also apply to the 256 GB and 512 GB iPhone 13 Mini variants as well.

As for the bank offers, customers having Kotak Bank Credit card will get an off of Rs 1250 and Rs 1750 off on EMI transactions. Whereas, SBI Credit card holders will get Rs 1250 off if they make a purchase using their bank cards.

iPhone 13 Mini comes in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants. The smartphone was launched in eight colour options- Green, Blue, Starlight, Product Red, Midnight, Pink, Alpine Green and Red. Speaking of specifications, the device comes powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. It has a 5.4-inch Retina Display.

In terms of camera, iPhone 13 Mini comes with a dual rear camera which includes a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. While on the front there is a single 12MP selfie camera.

