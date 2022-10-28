iPhone 13 gets a price cut on Flipkart, Amazon: Check details

Apple iPhone 13 has received a price cut – therefore, if you wanted to purchase an iPhone 13, now you could get it at a much lower price. It is available for purchase on the leading online shopping platforms like Flipkart, Amazon as well as Apple Store.

iPhone 13: Price on Flipkart

iPhone 13’s base variant – 128GB – is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,990. With an exchange offer, you could get discounts up to Rs 18,500. Moreover, there are several bank offers as well which offer additional discounts on the purchase. Flipkart charges Rs 29 for secured packaging fee, too.

iPhone 13: Price on Amazon

The base variant of iPhone 13 is available on Amazon at a discounted price – Rs 66,990. Add on to that, there is an exchange offer as well which further reduces the price. And similar to Flipkart, you also get cashbacks using credit/debit cards of select banks.

It gets quite expensive, as compared to other platforms, on the Apple Store as the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990. However, there’s a trade-in programme available as well, which could get you a discount ranging between Rs 2,200 to Rs 58730 for eligible smartphones.

iPhone 13 – the Apple’s erstwhile flagship – doesn’t seem to differ much from the latest iPhone 14 except for some substantial upgrades. iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. It comes powered by A15 Bionic chip – yes, the same chip which powers the latest iPhone 14 non-pro models. There’s a dual 12MP camera setup installed on the rear. On the front, there’s a 12MP camera. The 5G connectivity is also available so it makes you 5G ready with iPhone 13.