iPhone 11 selling for as low as Rs 23,490 on Flipkart: How to get it, other details

Apple launched iPhone 14 series this year. It includes four phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the Pro variants have been blessed with Apple’s latest chipset, the non-Pro have to settle with last year’s chipset which is why many have suggested not to spend money on iPhone 14 if own an iPhone 11 or above.

Both iPhone 11 and iPhone 14 feature the same size of display panel and both have more or less similar battery life. The camera specs are also pretty much the same. If you want to own an iPhone, iPhone 11 is a good choice and this is the time to buy one when Flipkart is giving a chance to get it at only Rs 23,490.

The 64GB model of iPhone 11 originally costs Rs 43900 but Flipkart has announced a price drop on it bringing down the price to Rs 40,990. But this is not it. Pairing this purchase with right offers and deals could help you save some more and help buy iPhone 11 at only Rs 23,490.

Flipkart is giving an exchange offer on the iPhone 11. The phone can be purchased at an additional discount of Rs 17500 if bought in exchange of an old phone. However, this amount varies from phone to phone. There has to be a specific model and brand to avail this exact amount of discount. Upon applying the exchange offer, the phone’s price comes down to Rs 23,490 which isn’t bad at all.

Flipkart is also giving a bank offer on the purchase. Axis Bank Card holders can get a 5 per cent instant discount if bought with the credit card. The deal is live on Flipkart.