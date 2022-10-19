iPad Pro with M2 chip, iPad and Apple TV 4K 2022 launched in India: Prices, pre-order details, and more

New versions of the iPad and the iPad Pro pre-order: Apple has launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K in India along with the third generation of iPad and iPad Pro 2022. The new devices are available for pre-orders and the shipping starts on October 26 for the iPads and November 4 for the 4K TV. The new version of the Apple 4K TV looks identical to the previous model with some key changes inside like it is powered by a faster A15 Bionic chip and comes with HDR10 Plus playback, and a USB C-powered Siri remote.

The iPad Pro 2022 is also pretty much the same as last year’s iPad, however, the latest one is powered by Apple’s M2 chip. The new iPad, on the other hand, comes with significant updates over its predecessor like an improved design and more screen area, USB Type-C charging and 5G support.

Apple at the launch also revealed the pricing, pre-order and shipping details of the device. Here are all the details.

Apple TV 4K 2022: The new Apple TV is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and supports Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10+ playback. The new Siri remote that comes along can now be charged using USB Type- C rather than a Lightning port. It comes in two variants- WiFi only and Wi-Fi+Ethernet variant. The WiFi-only model comes with 64GB of internal storage and costs Rs 14,900 while the Wi-Fi+Ethernet version with 128GB of storage comes at Rs 16,900. The device is available for pre-order on the Apple India website with shipping to start from November 4.

Apple iPad Pro 2022: The new iPad Pro will come in two sizes- 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. The latest iPad Pro comes with a major upgrade over its predecessor in terms of hardware. It is powered by Apple’s M2 chip whereas the 2021 models were M1-based. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Mini LED-based Liquid Retina XDR display while the 11-inch model comes with a Liquid Retina display. On the front, it offers a 12MP ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth camera with a 122-degree field-of-view and on the back, you get 12MP wide and ultra-wide-angle cameras. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPad Pro 2022 is available to order from the Apple website and shipping starts on October 26.

Apple iPad 10th gen: The new version of the iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which as per Apple’s claims, offers a 20 per cent faster CPU and 10 per cent faster graphics than the previous generation. The new iPad comes with TouchID and is available in four colour shades – blue, silver, pink and yellow. It comes with USB-C charging support with a battery said to last nearly ten hours. The tenth generation iPad starts at Rs 44,900 with Wi-Fi and Rs 59,900 with 5G.

The pre-orders for the 10th-generation iPad can be done from the Apple website and the shipping starts on October 26.

