Apple’s much awaited WWDC 2026 conference scheduled for June 8- June 12, 2026, is setting up to be a pretty exciting event. With just three months left there are a lot of leaks and rumours about new features we can expect in the iOS 27. Although iOS 27 is expected to be officially previewed at Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in mid-2026, before rolling out later in the year alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Below we have mentioned five important features people can expect in the upcoming iOS 27 like the artificial intelligence features, system improvements, and better support for future devices like foldable iPhones.

Smarter Siri and AI integration

One of the most significant upgrades expected in iOS 27 is the much awaited smarter version of Siri. Apple is reportedly working on a more advanced AI-powered assistant that can handle complex requests and interact more naturally with users. Some rumors suggest Siri may also receive a new animated design and deeper integration with Apple’s broader artificial intelligence tools.

The update is also expected to expand Apple Intelligence, bringing more generative AI features to everyday apps and system functions.

Improvements for foldable iPhones

A significant upgrade expected in the iOS 27 is the support for Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone. According to rumuors iOS 27 is expected to introduce new layouts and multitasking features designed specifically for larger foldable displays.

These improvements could include split-screen multitasking, sidebars similar to those on iPads, and improved app scaling for the larger inner screen.

AI features in everyday Apps

Apple has been falling behind in offering a good AI experience. Therefore with the new iOS 27 it is also reportedly exploring AI-powered upgrades across several apps.

For example, the Calendar app may gain smart scheduling features that automatically organize events and suggest reminders.

Health features powered by artificial intelligence are also being tested, potentially offering users more personalized insights and wellness tracking.

Visual upgrades

The upcoming iOS 27 might not change the design of the interface altogether. Yet it will come with the Liquid Glass look that debuted in the earlier iOS 26. Apart from this minor design changes like a system-wide glass slider and refined controls could still appear.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly focusing on improving performance, stability, and reliability—similar to how Mac OS X Snow Leopard once prioritized optimization over visual design features.

What to expect?

Apple has traditionally showcased its new operating system at the WWDC in June before releasing them to the public in the September iPhone launch event. If the rumors are taken into account iOS 27 could bring a balanced update that blends artificial intelligence, improved performance, and support for future devices.

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For iPhone users, the update could mark another step toward a smarter and more capable mobile operating system.