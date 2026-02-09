Apple is reportedly working on iOS 27, which wil be the next major software upgrade in the iPhones. According to some reports it is set to be revealed at WWDC 2026 this year, which will be followed by its launch later this year. Although there have been no official confirmations from Apple regarding the official release of iOS 26. Apple’s has traditionally unveiled new iOS versions along with the iPhones lineup.

According to a Mac Rumours report Instead of big changes, iOS 27 is gearing up to be an update that focuses on smooth performance, stability, and useful improvements.

Moreover Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving “quality and underlying performance.” However, there will still be some new features, with many of them expected to fall under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

Perfomance Focussed Upgrade

One of the biggest highlights of iOS 27 is Apple’s plan to improve how the system runs overall. Reports suggest that Apple wants to fix bugs, reduce glitches, and make the iPhone feel more reliable in daily use. Animations are expected to be smoother, apps should open faster, and battery life may also improve.

This move comes after mixed reactions to iOS 26, where some users complained about visual issues and performance slowdowns. With iOS 27, Apple seems to be listening closely to user feedback and prioritising a cleaner, more stable experience.

Apple Intelligence Upgrades

Apple Intelligence, is set to be upgraded significantly which has already been raising questions for falling behind other rivals like Gemini and Galaxy AI. Siri is expected to become smarter and more personalised, with better understanding of user habits and past interactions. This could make everyday tasks like setting reminders or finding information quicker and easier.

There are also rumours of an AI-powered Calendar app that can suggest schedules and reminders automatically. In addition, Apple may introduce a Health+ service that provides personalised health tips and insights based on user data.

Improvements in System Apps

Apart from AI, Apple is expected to improve several core apps. The Photos app may get better tools to organise large photo libraries, making it easier to find old pictures. AirPods users could see faster and smoother pairing with iPhones, reducing connection issues.

Another interesting rumour suggests that future iPhone models may support satellite-based 5G connectivity. This could allow users to stay connected in areas without mobile networks, which would be useful for travel and emergencies.

What changes will be present overall?

In simple terms, iOS 27 looks like an update that focuses more on quality than quantity. Instead of major design changes, Apple seems to be working on fixing problems, improving performance, and adding features that genuinely help users.

If these rumours turn out to be true, iOS 27 could be a big update for iPhone users who want a smoother, more reliable experience without unnecessary complications. As always, Apple will confirm the final features closer to launch.

iOS 27 Compatible Devices

Flagship models (2026):

iPhone Fold, iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max (full Apple Intelligence support). ​

iPhone 17 series (2025): iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max. ​

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16e, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max. ​ i

Phone 15 series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max. ​

Older models: iPhone 14 (all), iPhone 13 (all), iPhone 12 (all), iPhone SE (3rd gen).