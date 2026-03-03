Apple is reportedly working on iOS 27, the next big update for the iPhone’s software. Sources say that the company might show off the new version at WWDC 2026, and that it will be available to the public later in the year.

Apple hasn’t officially said when the new iOS updates will be available, but in the past, they’ve come out at the same time as new iPhones. MacRumors says that iOS 27 will probably focus on improving performance, stability, and practical features instead of adding a lot of new ones.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg compared the update to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, saying that Apple is focusing on making the system more reliable and improving core performance. Still, there are expected to be some new features, especially under the Apple Intelligence framework

Performance Updates

One of the best things about iOS 27 is that it aims to make the whole system run better. Reports say that Apple wants to fix bugs, reduce glitches, and make using an iPhone every day more reliable and smooth. Users can expect apps to start up faster, animations to be smoother, and possibly better battery life. This method comes after some users complained about iOS 26’s performance issues and visual inconsistencies. Based on what users have said, it looks like Apple is putting a cleaner, more stable experience first.

Apple Intelligence Enhancements

Apple Intelligence is expected to get big updates with iOS 27. This is because it is facing more competition from platforms like Gemini and Galaxy AI. Siri could become smarter and more personalised by learning about how users act and what they have done in the past. This would make it easier to do things like find information or set reminders. There are also rumours of a calendar app that uses AI to suggest schedules and reminders on its own. Apple may also launch a Health+ service that gives users health information and advice that is tailored to their data

Devices Compatible with iOS 27

Flagship 2026 models: iPhone Fold, iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max (full Apple Intelligence support)

iPhone 17 series (2025): iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16e, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Older models: iPhone 14 (all), iPhone 13 (all), iPhone 12 (all), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iOS 27 appears to be a thoughtful update aimed at improving reliability and performance while gradually introducing intelligent, AI-driven features to enhance the user experience.