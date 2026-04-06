Apple’s new iOS 27 update is expected to focus mainly on improving Siri with the help of artificial intelligence. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on two things, the first being optimising iOS 27 for the iPhone Fold. Secondly, Siri may become much smarter and work more like modern AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

Is Apple optimising iOS 27 for iPhone Fold?

The report hints that Apple could also make changes in the software to support the purported iPhone Fold, which could debut in September this year.

This smartphone is likely to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The Cupertino-based tech giant could make changes to iOD 27 to accommodate the new form factor.

Moreover, the tech company is likely to develop new iOS layouts for the different apps for the iPhone Fold to manage the larger size of the smartphone. Apple can also introduce an improved version of Apple Intelligence with iOS 27.

ALSO READ Apple MacBook Neo review: Affordable laptops of today and tomorrow redefined

What upgrades is Siri getting?

The new Siri could understand normal conversations better and handle multiple tasks at the same time. For example, you could ask it to send a message, check the weather, and set a reminder all in one go. This would make using Siri faster and more useful in daily life.

Another important change could be better understanding of what you are doing on your phone. Siri might be able to look at what’s on your screen and give more helpful answers based on that. It could also work more smoothly with different apps, saving time for users.

There are also reports that Apple might allow other AI tools to work with Siri. This means users could choose different AI services depending on what they need, making Siri more flexible than before.

When will iOS 27 launch?

Apple is likely to announce iOS 27 at its WWDC event in June 2026. After that, a test version for developers will be released, followed by a public beta in July. The final version is expected to launch in September 2026 with new iPhones. Apart from Siri, iOS 27 may bring smaller improvements across the system.

Apple is not expected to change the design completely but will make small updates to improve usability. This could include a better keyboard, improved suggestions while typing, and updates to apps like Calendar.

There are also hints that Apple is preparing for future devices like foldable iPhones. iOS 27 may include features that improve multitasking on such devices.

ALSO READ Apple might kill its signature iPhone finish on its next-gen iPhone 18 Pro

Overall, iOS 27 seems focused on making the iPhone smarter and easier to use, rather than changing how it looks. Siri’s upgrade could be the biggest highlight of this update.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the lineup yet, leaks indicate that iOS 27 may support a broad range of devices. This is expected to include models starting from the iPhone 12 series and newer, along with the iPhone SE (3rd generation). The iPhone 17 and the upcoming iPhone 18 series are also likely to come with the new software pre-installed.