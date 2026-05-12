Apple has started rolling out encrypted RCS messaging on iPhones through the latest iOS 26.5 update. The move comes as part of a broader collaboration between Apple and Google aimed at improving privacy and security for conversations between Android and iPhone users.

With the update, RCS chats exchanged between compatible Android devices and iPhones will now support end-to-end encryption. In simple terms, only the sender and recipient will be able to view the messages, while third parties — including Apple and Google — won’t have access to the conversation content.

The feature is currently being tested in beta for iPhone users running iOS 26.5 on supported carrier networks. On the Android side, users must install the latest version of Google Messages to access encrypted RCS messaging. Apple says the encryption feature will gradually roll out automatically across both new and existing RCS chats.

‘iMessage was built with privacy in mind and has always been end-to-end encrypted. It remains the best way to communicate between Apple devices,’ Apple said.

Users will now see a lock symbol within supported RCS conversations, indicating that the chat is secured with end-to-end encryption. The protection is enabled automatically, meaning there is no need to change settings or switch it on manually.

“While 3rd party apps will still have their vitality, especially when users communicate cross-platform, for Apple users, they now get one more aspect of their usage secure. This reflects Apple’s utmost focus on safety and privacy of users, their content as well as experiences,” Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and founder, Techarc told Financial Express.

What is RCS messaging?

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a newer mobile messaging standard created as an upgrade to traditional SMS texting. It brings several modern chat features, including clearer photo and video sharing, typing notifications, read status indicators, message reactions and more capable group conversations.

Unlike apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, RCS is not a standalone messaging platform. It works through compatible messaging applications and mobile carrier networks. To use RCS features, both people in the chat must have supported devices, carriers and messaging apps.

iOS 26.5 Features:

Also in iOS 26.5 are improvements to Liquid Glass. A “Reduce Motion setting more reliably reduces the animations of Liquid Glass for users sensitive to on-screen motion,” Apple says.

iOS 26.5 introduces a new Pride Luminance wallpaper featuring vibrant colors and several customization options, allowing users to choose from different color combinations for a more personalized look.