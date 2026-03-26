Apple has just released its latest iPhone iOS update, iOS 26.4. Instead of significant upgrades and changes, this update, which is a successor to iOS 26.3, focuses on improving everyday features and making the system smoother to use.

The iOS 26.4 update comes right before the WWDC event scheduled to be held in June. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to center iOS 27 around AI-powered enhancements under its Apple Intelligence initiative. Two major features are anticipated: a new AI health agent and an AI-driven web search capability. Internally known as “Apple’s World Knowledge Answers” platform, this search feature is designed to compete with AI search tools from companies like Perplexity AI.

AI integration in system apps

One of the main highlights is the addition of AI integrations in system apps. In Apple Music, users can now create playlists just by typing what kind of mood or music they want. This shows Apple is slowly bringing more smart features into its apps.

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There were expectations of a major upgrade to Siri, but that hasn’t arrived yet. It seems Apple is still working on it and may release it in a future update. Probably the iOS 27 update is scheduled in September.

Visual improvements in apps

iOS 26.4 also adds useful updates to several apps. Apple Music now has a Concerts section that shows live events from artists you follow.

Apple Podcasts now supports video playback, making it more versatile. Meanwhile, Shazam can now identify songs even without an internet connection, which is a helpful upgrade.

Apple has also added new emojis, giving users more ways to express themselves in chats.

Better security and bug fixes

Security improvements are an important part of this update. A feature called Stolen Device Protection is now turned on by default, helping keep user data safe.

Apple has also fixed a common keyboard issue where some letters would not appear while typing quickly. This bug has been annoying many users for a while.

Conclusion

Overall, iOS 26.4 is not a major upgrade, but it brings several small improvements that make a difference in daily use. Instead of big changes, Apple is focusing on making the iPhone experience better and more reliable step by step.