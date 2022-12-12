iOS 16 installed on about 70% iPhones just 100 days after launch, report says

The iOS 16 update was officially released by Apple on 12 September 2022. The operating system is now installed on around 70 percent of iPhones after 100 days of launch. iOS 16 is installed on 68.90 percent of active iPhones, iOS 15 on 24.82 percent iPhones, and around 7 percent on older operating systems according to third-party analytics website Mixpanel. A previous Mixpanel report showed that the adoption rate of iOS 15 is slower than iOS 16.

6.17 percent of iPhone users have already downloaded iOS 16 worldwide within 24 hours. 6.48 percent was the adoption rate of iOS 15 after a day of its release. The iOS 16 update comes with a fresh screen feature for iPhones which allows users to personalise it as per their choice. It means that users will be able to customise placement of elements on lock screens, fonts and colour in their iPhones.

It also enables users to share with friends the Tab Groups in Safari. Each can see their own tabs along with seeing the Tab Group updates instantly while working together. Also iCloud photo library can be shared separately with five people. Photos based on dates or people by setting up using set up tools will contribute to sharing of past photos. iPhone users can also edit an iMessage up to 15 minutes after it is delivered.

The iOS 16 looked after the issues and bugs of the previous version that the users faced. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant may release iOS 16.2 which is supposed to be out in December 2022 that might bring new features like Advanced Data Protection, new Lock Screen widgets, new options for always-on display (AoD), Apple Music Sing and more on the new models of iPhone like iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

