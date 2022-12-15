iOS 16.3, iPad 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 beta with support for physical security keys now available to these users

Apple revealed that physical security keys will soon be provided when Apple ID is used with two-factor authentication. Beta users running iOS 16.3, iPad 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 will now be able to avail this option. It includes end-to-end encryption for users’ data. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud was also announced by the company earlier this month.

Apple ID and iCloud account protection using hardware Security Keys can be enhanced by the users starting from 2023, the company announced last week. It means that a physical hardware device can be set up by a person for it to serve as a second layer of the account’s two-factor authentication. Third-party security keys can be added to their accounts that will require authentication upon accessing the ID with a new device.

The design of Security Keys is made in order to replace codes of verification that Apple sent to the devices when logging into another device. This method remained the standard authentication proof. Strong protection against unauthorised accounts and phishing will be provided through the physical security keys is what Apple claims.

In order to activate it on devices with beta running in them, first go to Apple ID then click on Security Keys and the instructions will be given that are needed to follow. FIDO Certified security keys are supported by iPhone, iPad and Mac. It is working towards ensuring cross-platform compatibility with open standards. The first iOS 16.3 beta was released for beta users on Wednesday.

At present, only a limited number of user data like passwords and health related data have end-to-end encryption. But with the coming of Advanced Data Protection, users will be able to encrypt more data like notes, photos, voice memos and other backups. The added benefit to it is that device-to-device transfer process is also available with it.

