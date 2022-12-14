iOS 16.2 top features: From Apple Music Sing karaoke to Freeform, enhanced iCloud encryption, 5G on iPhones, and more

iOS 16.2 is officially out now and by the looks of it, it’s packed to a T. There are a bunch of new features coming in across a wide span of categories from multitasking enhancements to tighter privacy controls. The update also brings a new way to have fun and usher in the festivities just in time of New Year. There’s something special for iPhone users in India as well— 5G support.

Clearly, there’s lots to talk about. But let’s get the basics out of the way before we dive into the specifics. iOS 16.2 is the second major update to iOS 16, the first being iOS 16.1 which came out over a month ago. Apple usually doesn’t do staged roll outs which is to say most— if not all – iPhones should be getting iOS 16.2 right about now. You can check for the update’s availability by heading over to your iPhone’s general settings. The fresh update weighs in at about 1.29GB. It should be smaller in case you’re an existing beta tester). An equivalent version, called iPadOS 16.2, with iPad-specific features is also rolling out simultaneously.

iOS 16.2 is available for iPhone 8 and above. The iPhone SE 2 is also getting the update. (Apple is also keeping some older iPhones seemingly alive by pushing out iOS 15.7.2.)

Now that the update is live and –hopefully—kicking on your iPhone, here’s a quick round-up of all the top features of iOS 16.2: