iOS 16.1.2 update released for Apple devices, includes crash detection improvements and security fixes: Details

Apple has released a new iOS 16.1.2 update for its devices. It brings major security fixes and improvements to the crash detection feature available on the iPhone 14 series. The company is yet to disclose the nature of these security updates because they do not reveal security issues without investigation. The update also has improved wireless carriers with compatibility.

Apple also rolled out the crash detection feature for other devices like iPhone and Apple Watch so that it can automatically detect accidents and call helpline numbers. This feature has the potential to save lives in a few situations like car accidents, but some users have claimed false detection while performing some other activities like roller coaster rides.

In order to update, open the settings application and scroll down to a button that says ‘general’. After that one will see a tab called ‘software updates’ on top of the screen which will allow users to check upon their new versions of iOS. The software size varies depending on the model and security patch.

Apple released the first iOS 16.2 beta for developers in October, and said that it will allow users to send reports to the company in case of the Emergency SOS being activated or triggered.

This update on later iOS versions navigates through iPhone settings. After this, a notification will make a Feedback Assistant appear that opens once the required data is retrieved. The message asks “Did you intentionally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone?”

Such crash detection optimisations become necessary with the increasing fear of bugs, dreadful situations and alarmed technological hazards. These update fixes were first detected by Google Project Zero. DoS (Denial of Service) attacks were leading to unexpected terminations or removal of arbitrary code on the targeted iPhone.

