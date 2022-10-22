iOS 16.1 update: Apple to expand Fitness Plus service availability in more markets from October 24

Tech giant Apple has confirmed that its subscription-based Fitness Plus service will soon be available to all iPhone users in 21 countries, from October 24, Monday. This service will come as a major update on iOS 16.1 update. At the moment, the service will not be available in India.

With personalised real-time stats that appear on iOS devices, Fitness Plus customers with an Apple Watch will be able to keep up their motivation at a high level. Customers can utilise the services even if they don’t own an Apple Watch.

The subscription requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1, or paired with an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later. Users are expected to keep their phones updated.

“Fitness Plus is the most inviting and inclusive fitness service in the world, and users have responded extraordinarily favourably to it. We wanted iPhone customers to experience the incredible benefits of Fitness Plus and find it easier than ever to begin your journey toward better health and fitness ” as per a statement from Jay Blahnik, vice president of fitness technologies at Apple.

With this Fitness Plus, up to five additional family members can share the subscription-based service. Taylor Swift’s music will also be featured on Fitness Plus, starting with a run of Solo Artist Spotlights including brand-new tracks from her next album, “Midnights.”

There really is something for everyone to keep inspired, Blahnik added, whether users want to step outside and go for a stroll with Time to Walk, improve their running with ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, or get moving to one of their favourite musicians, like Taylor Swift.

Yoga for Every Runner, a new exercise programme directed by Jessica Skye, a fitness plus yoga expert, and starring Scott Jurek, will also be debuted by Fitness Plus

In terms of availability, the Fitness Plus service will be available in 21 countries, these will include Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and the US.

