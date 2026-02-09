Sridhar Vembu the founder of Zoho has shared his view on how rapidly Artificial Intelligence is changing the coding industry. He proved his view by sharing and example of a simple app to explain what the speed of AI evolution is and how dangerous is that for coders.

Anish Moonka, an investor by profession who founded the “10 Minute Gita App” in a post X explained how he built the app.

Moonka noted that Claude Code wrote everything, “I just described what I wanted in plain English (non-technical background). Codex reviewed it. Now it’s live on the App Store.”

Examples are now pouring in about AI-assisted Code Engineering productivity.



The quoted post is a Bhagwad Gita app.



Anthropic has built an entire C compiler with their Claude AI. That is not an easy engineering feat at all.



At this point, it is best for those of us who… https://t.co/KbgVX8G9nU — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) February 6, 2026

The cost of building the app was $200 for a Claude Max subscription, $20 for ChatGPT Pro and $99 as the Apple Developer fee. He also made a striking admission: “Lines of code I wrote: 0.”

What did Sridhar Vembu say?

Replying to this post Sridhar Vembu wrote on ‘X’ that Anthropic has built an entire C compiler with their Claude AI. That is not an easy engineering feat at all.

“Examples are now pouring in about AI-assisted Code Engineering productivity. The quoted post is a Bhagwad Gita app. Anthropic has built an entire C compiler with their Claude AI. That is not an easy engineering feat at all. At this point, it is best for those of us who depend on writing code for a living to start considering alternative livelihoods. I include myself in this. I don’t say this in panic, but with calm acceptance and embrace,” he noted.

As Gemini and I developed see this, the future could unfold in two ways, depending on who owns and collects rent on this technology.

“The optimist in me thinks that this technology will make most technological prowess by humans redundant and that would push tech to the background (all tech become trivial, like digital watches today) and we then get to focus on life, family, soil, water, nature, art, music, culture, sports, festivals and faith (faith is important), and that is best done in small close-knit rural communities. I live a life like this today and if we solve rural poverty, I consider this a very good life. The pessimistic dystopian vision is centralized control,” Vembu noted.

What is Claude Code?

Claude Code is an AI-powered agentic coding tool developed by Anthropic that operates directly within a terminal to help build, debug, and manage projects faster.

It acts as a collaborative partner, capable of editing files, executing terminal commands, creating git commits, and reading local documentation using natural language instructions.