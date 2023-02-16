Internet Explorer is no more, Microsoft retires legacy browser after over 25 years of service

Internet Explorer is dead, finally and officially. Microsoft announced that it has permanently disabled the retired and out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 desktop application through a Microsoft Edge update on certain versions of Windows 10. The move is a part of company’s efforts to bring users on newer and more modern web browser- Microsoft Edge.

As part of this effort, Microsoft has also announced that it will be removing all visual references to Internet Explorer 11, such as the IE11 icons on the Start Menu and taskbar. The company informs that this change will come into effect with the June 2023 Windows security update, which is scheduled for release on June 13th, 2023.

For part of web that still rely on Internet explorer, Microsoft has added an Internet Explorer (IE)Mode in the modern Edge browser. “Some websites only work with Internet Explorer—these websites might be built on older internet technology and not function properly while using a modern browser. Understanding this, we’ve built Microsoft Edge with IE mode,” the company writes in its blog post.

The transition process from Internet Explorer to Edge will add a “Reload in IE Mode” button in the toolbar in Microsoft Edge. For websites that require Internet explorer to open, user can simply click on IE mode button to open the page in IE mode.

“Microsoft Edge will even ask them if they’d like the page to open in IE mode next time automatically! Microsoft Edge will check in with the user every 30 days to make sure they still need IE mode for the site. As more and more sites get updated to modern standards, users will need to use IE mode less and the modern rendering engine more,” informs the company. Businesses and organisations can automate the IE mode so that the pages can automatically open in IE mode for their users.

Microsoft recommends not to uninstall the Internet explorer from the system. This is because the IE mode relies on Internet explorer to function. Uninstalling IE will lead to IE mode no longer work in the Edge browser.