Intel launches world’s first desktop processor to breach 6.0 GHz frequency: Details

Intel has announced new Core i9-13900KS desktop processor. It delivers up to 6.0GHz max turbo frequency out of the box making it the first processor in the PC industry to cross that threshold without overclocking. It does so by using Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost technology that helps it reach that threshold.

The new Core i9-13900KS features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies. The new i9-13900KS is available at $699.

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock,” Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager of Gaming and Channel said while announcing the processor.

The Core i9-13900KS has same specs as Core i9-13900K. It comes with eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores. It has 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and a total of 20 PCIe lanes. (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes). It further comes with up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

The Core i9-13900KS is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS update.

Intel says that these processors continue to utilize Intel’s performance hybrid architecture to optimize gaming, content creation and productivity for enthusiast gamers and professional creators.

Intel has at Intel Innovation revealed the 13th Gen Intel Core processor family, led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K. The new 13th Gen Intel Core family includes six new unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and blazing clock speeds up to 5.8 GHz for improved gaming performance.