Intel announces 13th Gen mobile processors at CES 2023 including 24-core laptop CPU

CES 2023 is set to happen this week giving us a chance to view at some of the top tech innovations of the year. Joining the list of companies that have unveiled new products ahead of the tech event is Intel. The American multinational company has announced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors meant for all laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel while announcing the product.

“With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere.”

The company highlights that the new processor come with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

13th Gen Intel Core H-series Processors

The 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop. It is combined with unique features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, and 13th Gen HX processors to deliver the superior mobile gaming platform. The new H-series of processors feature up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz) turbo frequency to deliver up to 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multitask performance over the previous generation.

It has up to 24 cores (8 performance cores, 16 efficient cores), 32 threads and an enhanced Intel Thread Director. It has a full memory support of up to 128 gigabytes (GB) total for DDR5 (up to 5,600 megahertz) and DDR4 (up to 3,200 MHz). It’s also paired with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for up to six times faster internet speeds with no legacy Wi-Fi channel interference. There’s also Thunderbolt 4 support delivering transfer speeds up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps) and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series Processors

The 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors are aimed at people who want high performance on the go in sleek and thin systems. These processors feature up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director. These have broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants and are integrated with Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio. These come with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor

The Intel 13th Gen core desktop processor offer up to 5.6 GHz, 24 cores/32 threads – with the introduction of efficient cores to Intel Core i5 mainstream processors – and larger L2 cache combining to deliver up to 11% single-threaded and 34% multithreaded performance over 12th Gen Intel Core non-K processors. These come with full forward and backward compatibility with 600-series and 700-series motherboards, as well as support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory.

Intel Processor N-series for entry-level computing

Intel also launched the new Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products built for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications. They feature new efficient cores and built on Intel 7 process technology and offer up to 28% better application performance and 64% better graphics performance on the Intel Processor over the previous generation.

As per the company’s claims, the processors support up to 10-hour HD video playback without recharging. These processors are designed for education and consumer segments that need a lower, value-oriented price point, but still require performance and high-quality experiences in areas like video collaboration and productivity.

