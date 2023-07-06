Instagram’s Twitter rival Threads out now; crosses 2 million sign-ups within two hours of launch, Zuckerberg claims

Meta’s Threads is finally here. Users can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Previously, During the first all-hands meeting of Meta, a preview of this Twitter clone was shown.

Earlier, Meta also updated the Instagram app with a debut date teaser. When the user entered “threads” (or any of a number of other phrases) into the search field, the search bar showed a ticket icon. Your Instagram username and a local launch time that is converted from 10 a.m. ET on the 6th were displayed on a spinning ticket when you tapped it.

Mark Zuckerberg, via his newly launched app, posted that the platform had crossed 2 million sign-ups within the first two hours.

Photo Credits: Ankita Baidya for FE Tech Bytes

In a recent turn of events, the web interface for Threads went live for everyone to explore ahead of its July 6 launch. It gave users a sneak peek into what to expect from the complete Threads app, which was released today for iOS and Android as well.

Threads was temporarily made accessible online by Meta before profiles were taken offline a few hours later. Reportedly, using the web app, The Verge was able to access Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and many other companies and creators, including Netflix, Gary Vee, and Instagram.

The app has an easy-to-understand and simple interface at the moment. It seems to be a combination of Instagram and Twitter. Just like the microblogging platform, one can like, comment, repost, and share the “threads.”

Zuckerberg also posted the vision of threads. He expressed that the platform wants to create an open and friendly public space for conversation. Further, Threads wishes to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience.

Photo Credits: Ankita Baidya for FE Tech Bytes

More than Twitter’s 280-character limit, posts are limited to 500 characters and may contain links, images, and videos that are up to five minutes long. On the new app, Instagram users will be able to sign in using their current usernames and follow the same profiles. All new users will be required to create an Instagram account.

Further, in order to keep users secure, Meta has emphasised taking steps like enforcing Instagram’s community rules and giving users options to manage who can mention or react to them.

According to a report by the Verge, early access to Threads was provided to only a few thousand testers. Alessandro Paluzzi came across some of the brands and creators who got early access.

Here are some content creators who had early access to #Threads 👀



Mark Zuckerberg (@𝚣𝚞𝚌𝚔) #1

Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) #2

Lauren Godwin (@𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚘𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚗) #214

Adam Waheed (@𝚊𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚠) #242

Joana Jamil (@𝚓𝚘𝚊𝚗𝚊.𝚓𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕) #607

Wonho Chung… https://t.co/JpkkwZyVsx — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 5, 2023

What’s more, Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, stated in a post that ActivityPub support will not be available. On decentralised networks such as Mastodon, posts are made via the ActivityPub protocol. The platform does, however, intend to support communications with other Fediverse servers in the future.

