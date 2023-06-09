Instagram’s Twitter clone leaks in full glory and here is what it looks like

In the first all-hands companywide meeting of Meta, held on Thursday, in Menlo Park, California, a preview of Twitter’s competitor was shown by one of the top executives of Meta, according to The Verge. As per the reports, the new app will look like a collaboration between Instagram and Twitter. It is reportedly based on Instagram and plans to integrate ActivityPub. Since Twitter has been taken over by Elon Musk, people are trying to tap into alternative platforms. Reports suggest that people are quite unsatisfied with the recent developments and decisions by the microblogging website.

As reported by the Verge, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, called the new app their response to Twitter. Cox said in the meeting, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” putting direct shade on the way Musk manages his microblogging site. Further, reportedly, Cox also mentioned that they already have celebrities who have committed to using the app. These include DJ Slime, Oprah, and the Dalai Lama.

Previously, it had been noted that Mastodon and Bluesky, a platform supported by Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey, had garnered attention. However, Meta wants to join this club now with an app introduced under Instagram. According to Lia Habermann’s ICYMI newsletter, the app is being built under Instagram for creators and public figures. The project has been reportedly codenamed P92, Project 92, or Barcelona, as it is alternatively called. Lia Habermann claims that the details in regards to the application came to light after their conversation with a creator who was met by Meta.

The report suggests that the app will be compatible with other apps, like Mastodon. Further, users can use the same username and password that they use for Instagram, and they will be given the option to sync their existing followers. Moreover, their handle, bio, and verification that they use for Instagram will be integrated into the new app. Additionally, the users who are present on other apps will be able to search for, follow, and interact with your profile and content.

What’s more, the app will show its users a centralised feed consisting of their followers and recommended content. The new app will reportedly allow its users to post text that is up to 500 characters, and users will be allowed to attach any photo, video up to five minutes long, or any link. The users will be allowed to interact via likes, replies, and reposts.

The newsletter further goes on to suggest that the app will have certain creator controls and account safety features. The users will be able to control the replies and their mentions and easily block or report spam. Reportedly, the accounts that are blocked on Instagram will stay blocked on the new app as well. Further, the hidden words that are selected by the users on Instagram will also be carried over to the new app. Moreover, the new app will allow users to enable 2-factor authentication and will enforce the same community guidelines as Instagram.

According to Verge, Cox mentioned that the coding for the app began in January, and Meta is working to make the app available as soon as possible.