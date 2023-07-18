Instagram’s Threads reach one-fifth of Twitter’s weekly active users

Since its arrival, Meta’s new text-based app, Threads, has taken the internet by storm. Within just five days, Threads hit the 100 million user milestone. According to recent data, the app has already surpassed one-fifth of Twitter’s weekly active user base globally and 86 times that of Truth Social, which is the largest Twitter rival in the United States. Truth Social had a weekly active user base of 1 million as of last week.

The new information was provided by the app intelligence company data.ai and comes after another analysis of Threads’ initial traction, which revealed a modest decline in usage. Last week, Threads’ daily active users decreased on Tuesday and Wednesday—down almost 20% from Saturday, according to the app intelligence company Sensor Tower. As per a report by CNBC, time spent decreased by 50% from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

However, keeping this decrease aside, the enthusiasm around the new app is still going strong. As data.ai notes, the Instagram-powered app has recorded over 150 million downloads. This estimate is about 5.5 times faster than what Niantic’s Pokemon Go had recorded. Pokemon Go has held the title of largest app launch since its debut in July 2016.

Prior to the official announcement of its 100 million milestone on July 10, Data.ai discovered that the Twitter killer, Threads, had attracted an audience of approximately 93 million active users globally during its first partial week of availability.

The company further discovered that, with 33% of all global downloads, India, not the United States, is dominating in terms of downloads. Brazil comes next (22%), followed by the United States (16%), Mexico (8%), and Japan (5%). To date, however, regulatory barriers relating to privacy issues and data collection practises prevent Threads from being made available in the EU. Even Meta just started blocking EU users from using VPNs to circumvent the prohibition on Threads.

Mark Zuckerberg announced on the first day that the app had amassed over 2 million signups in just two hours. According to a Tech Crunch report, the figure increased to 5 million within four hours and to 10 million within seven. The CEO of Meta said the next day that more than 30 million users had downloaded the new app.

Previously, reports have asserted that Twitter has suffered because of Threads. The CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, was seen assuring users and refuting claims that the introduction of Meta’s Threads had caused a decline in Twitter traffic. As Threads crossed the 100 million sign-up mark, it seemed that Twitter had suffered, and the former was seen worrying about the threat that the latter might represent. Users had noticed that the links to the Threads website in Twitter searches appeared to be selectively restricted as a result. This made it challenging to discover the user’s profile or even expose the conversations that are happening on the new app.

