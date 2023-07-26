Instagram’s Threads gets translations, chronological feed features: How to use these features

Since Meta introduced its text-based Twitter rival, Threads, it has taken the internet by storm. In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg announced new updates for the app. This includes a “Following” feed and Translations. Threads is powered by Instagram, and one can link their Instagram account to set up a Threads profile. As asserted by Instagram, their team is continuously working on community feedback and putting in efforts to improve the platform’s capabilities.

Threads is introducing a “Following” and “For you” feed. Users will be allowed to see posts from other profiles under two options.

Under the “Following” feed, it will show posts from the people that one follows in chronological order. Under the “For You” feed, it will show posts from the accounts that one chooses to follow along with recommended profiles.

Threads is also rolling out another feature called Translations. In this case, the platform plans to automatically translate the posts that are written in a different language than the language settings set by the user. If there is a translation for your language available for a thread in a foreign language, you can access it by tapping the translation button in the bottom right corner of a post or reply.

The platform is also introducing other features that include the ability to see posts you’ve liked in your settings, new categories to sort your Activity feed so you can filter by Follows, Quotes, and Reposts, a Follow button on your followers list to make it simple to follow other accounts back, and the choice for private accounts to batch “approve all” follow requests.

Despite all these features, previously, the daily users for Threads dropped. According to a survey by data-tracking website Similar Web, in a week, the number of daily active users fell from 49 million to 23.6 million, indicating that those who hurried to sign up aren’t coming back.

According to the data, Threads had more than 49 million daily users on Android on its greatest day, July 7, in the entire world. On Friday, July 14, there were only 23.6 million active users left on the app. According to the estimate, Thread’s users are around 22% the size of Twitter’s.

